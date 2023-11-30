Bhopal Leads In Traffic Rule Violation, 1,594 Challans Issued From July To Oct

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though it is mandatory to wear helmet and seat belt while driving in the state, Bhopal has topped the list of traffic norm violation. In all 1,594 traffic challans were issued to offenders in the state capital from July to October 2023, and the total fine collected in the cases was Rs 7.97 lakh. What is worrisome is that despite large number of challans issued to traffic offenders in Bhopal, people still ride without helmets and drive without fastening seat-belts.

Following Bhopal in the list are districts such as Gwalior (2nd spot), Neemuch (3rd spot) and Alirajpur (4th spot). In all 1,234 challans were issued in Gwalior, 213 offenders paid challan money in Neemuch and 1051 challans were made in Alirajpur. The total amount collected by state traffic police in all the traffic norm violation cases in the state amount to Rs 57.76 lakh. Senior officials of police headquarters (PHQ) told Free Press that they have not received the report of the traffic violation cases registered from July to October 2023 from Bhind, Morena, Burhanpur, Singrauli, Katni, Indore and Mandla district.

Officials said another grave concern was overspeeding of vehicles in the state. Additional director general of police (ADG) G Janardan said overspeeding was an unresolved issue in Jabalpur, Indore and Morena where a high number of road fatalities took place this year. The number of road fatalities till October in 2023 has surpassed the number of cases reported in 2022. Police officials admitted that more enforcement was needed specially on state highways to curb road accidents and fatalities.