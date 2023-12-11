MP: Dead Son's Final Gift To Mom - Vision To See The World

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The mother who lost her 22-year-old son in a road accident on Sunday would be able to see the world through the eyes of her child once again.

According to the information, Kamlabai lost her son Krishna Dabi alias Ganna in a road accident on Sunday. The grieving family, amidst their sorrow, has expressed a heartfelt wish to donate Krishna's eyes to Kamlabai, who lost her eyesight six years ago.

The family members have found a glimmer of hope for the mother to be able to see the world again through her child’s eyes. The prospect of renewed vision emerges as a poignant ray of hope for a grieving family.

Meanwhile, Geeta Bhawan Trust Committee Dr GL Dadarwal said that first it would be necessary to run tests of Kamlabai’s eyes, if the cornea is found damaged in the test, then Krishna’s eyes would be useful for the mother.