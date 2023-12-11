Double Murder Follow-Up: Fed Up With Blackmail, Couple Killed Man & His Woman Friend | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up with the alleged blackmail, a 30-year-old woman, Mamta alias Pinky along with her husband Nitin had executed a well-planned murder of a hotel owner and his woman friend in the Aerodrome area on Saturday night.

Police have arrested the accused couple who had stabbed the man around 22 times, while the woman was stabbed three times with a sword and a knife.

The accused woman told the police that she and her husband hatched the plot to kill the restaurant owner as he had some obscene video of her and was blackmailing her threatening to leak the video.

Deceased Ravi Thakur |

Police claimed that they identified and arrested the accused within six hours of the incident. Additional DCP (Zone-1) Alok Sharma said that Sarita Narvariya and Ravi Thakur were found in a pool of blood at her rented house in Ashok Nagar area around 8.30 pm on Saturday.

Deceased Sarita | FP Photo

There were struggle marks and signs of forced entry from the main door which indicated that the number of killers was more than one. It was a challenge for the police to identify the accused as the accused had tried to clean the blood and the evidence. More than 50 CCTVs of the area were examined and over 100 suspects were questioned.

Later, police arrested the accused woman Mamta alias Pinky and her husband Nitin. They allegedly confessed to killing Ravi and Sarita. According to the police, Ravi was a hotel owner in the Sarwate bus stand area. He was married and had three children but had relations with other women too.

Police said he used to blackmail the women after making relations with them. Accused Mamta and Nitin informed the police they often had disputes due to Ravi Thakur. Mamta was also being blackmailed by Ravi and she told her husband about the blackmail. She informed the police that Sarita used to support Ravi so they also killed Sarita.

As per the plan, Mamta and Nitin reached Sarita’s place around 12 noon. They called Ravi on the pretext of a meeting. But before that they had killed Sarita using a sword but hid this fact from Ravi. When Ravi reached the house Nitin hid in the house and Mamta told Ravi to remove his clothes and blindfolded him.

Thereafter Nitin came out of hiding and reportedly attacked Ravi with a knife and sword. They also tried to destroy evidence and thereafter fled the scene in an autorickshaw. They took the mobile phones of Ravi and Mamta with them.

Police said that after reaching home, the accused burnt their blood-stained clothes and the mobile phones of the deceased to destroy the evidence. They allegedly informed the police that they had thrown the charred clothes and mobile phones in an isolated place. The police are trying to collect them. The accused are being questioned further.