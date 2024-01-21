 MP Cricket Association Former Secretary Loses Life While Undergoing Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Cricket Association Former Secretary Loses Life While Undergoing Treatment

MP Cricket Association Former Secretary Loses Life While Undergoing Treatment

According to information, the Madhya Pradesh cricket association former secretary Milind Kanmadikar (62) was undergoing treatment in Indore hospital after meeting with an accident on Jaunary 14.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
MP Cricket Association Former Secretary Loses Life While Undergoing Treatment | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh cricket association former secretary died during treatment at a private hospital today. He sustained severe head injuries after a bike hit him while he was walking to his home on January 14. He had gone to watch a cricket match between India vs Afghanistan last Sunday. He was returning home when the incident occurred near his house.

According to information, the Madhya Pradesh cricket association former secretary Milind Kanmadikar (62) was undergoing treatment in Indore's Apollo Hospital after meeting with an accident on Jaunary 14 at around 10 in the night.

Read Also
MP: When Mughal Emperor Akbar Got Ramayana Translated Into Arabic; Know More About The 468-yr-old...
article-image

Unfortunately, on Sunday morning at 7, Kanmadikar succumbed to his injuries.

His son Prasoon also is a member of the finance committee of MPCA. His father Anand W Kanmadikar was the BCCI secretary when India won the 1983 world cup. He also holded the post of chairman of MPCA.

Cabinet minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called his son Prasoon and gave his condolences.

Read Also
Another Cheetah Brought From Namibia Dies At Kuno National Park In Madhya Pradesh, 10 Dead So Far
article-image

Nagda Murder Accused Held In Indore City 

Chhatripura police arrested a man absconding in a murder case in Nagda from near Gangwal Bus Stand. The officials recovered an illegal pistol and a sharp-edged weapon from his possession. The police had received a tip-off that a man carrying a weapon was roaming near Gangwal Bus Stand.

The police reached the mentioned place and nabbed the accused. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Shakti Kodwal. During interrogation, he allegedly told police that he was absconding in a murder that took place on January 3 under the Nagda police station. Chhatripura police informed the Nagda police and handed over the accused to them.

Read Also
Indore: Tragedy Averted As Passengers Escape Bus On Fire On Bypass
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain Joyous For Ramlala: Chief Minister Yadav Participates In Shri Ram Raahgiri Programme; Akhand...

Ujjain Joyous For Ramlala: Chief Minister Yadav Participates In Shri Ram Raahgiri Programme; Akhand...

MP Cricket Association Former Secretary Loses Life While Undergoing Treatment

MP Cricket Association Former Secretary Loses Life While Undergoing Treatment

1st Since 1947 Independence Day: Temporary License Issued To Firecracker Shops As MP Gears For...

1st Since 1947 Independence Day: Temporary License Issued To Firecracker Shops As MP Gears For...

Indore: Apartment Residents Catch Woman Fleeing After Committing Theft

Indore: Apartment Residents Catch Woman Fleeing After Committing Theft

Free Press 13th 'On Spot Painting' Competition: Over 4.5k Lil Artists Tint FP Premises With...

Free Press 13th 'On Spot Painting' Competition: Over 4.5k Lil Artists Tint FP Premises With...