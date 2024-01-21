MP Cricket Association Former Secretary Loses Life While Undergoing Treatment | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh cricket association former secretary died during treatment at a private hospital today. He sustained severe head injuries after a bike hit him while he was walking to his home on January 14. He had gone to watch a cricket match between India vs Afghanistan last Sunday. He was returning home when the incident occurred near his house.

According to information, the Madhya Pradesh cricket association former secretary Milind Kanmadikar (62) was undergoing treatment in Indore's Apollo Hospital after meeting with an accident on Jaunary 14 at around 10 in the night.

Unfortunately, on Sunday morning at 7, Kanmadikar succumbed to his injuries.

His son Prasoon also is a member of the finance committee of MPCA. His father Anand W Kanmadikar was the BCCI secretary when India won the 1983 world cup. He also holded the post of chairman of MPCA.

Cabinet minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called his son Prasoon and gave his condolences.

Nagda Murder Accused Held In Indore City

Chhatripura police arrested a man absconding in a murder case in Nagda from near Gangwal Bus Stand. The officials recovered an illegal pistol and a sharp-edged weapon from his possession. The police had received a tip-off that a man carrying a weapon was roaming near Gangwal Bus Stand.

The police reached the mentioned place and nabbed the accused. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Shakti Kodwal. During interrogation, he allegedly told police that he was absconding in a murder that took place on January 3 under the Nagda police station. Chhatripura police informed the Nagda police and handed over the accused to them.