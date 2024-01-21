Indore: Tragedy Averted As Passengers Escape Bus On Fire On Bypass

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragedy was averted on Bypass Rood on Saturday afternoon nonetheless panic gripped the area after a moving bus carrying passengers caught fire. The bus was completely gutted in the fire. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident as the driver had stopped the bus after noticing smoke from the front side. Some of the passengers came out of the bus from the windows of the bus.

According to a fire brigade official, the incident took place near Arandya village around 1.30 pm. The bus was driven by Shahrukh, who noticed smoke from the engine side. He immediately stopped the bus and alerted the passengers about the same.

Meanwhile, the bus caught fire so a panic-like situation prevailed there for some time. Sources claimed that there were more than 25 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident and it was a close shave for them. They saved themselves by immediately getting out of the bus. The flames spread and the entire bus caught fire and passerby stopped and made efforts to douse off the flames and simultaneously informed the fire brigade.

Fire brigade ASI Shobharam Malviya informed the Free Press that it was a passenger bus attached with Dewas Municipal Corporation. The bus was carrying passengers from Dewas to Indore when the incident happened. The passengers managed to save themselves by rushing out of the bus immediately so no casualty was reported.. About 7,000 liters of water was used to extinguish the flames. The bus was completely burnt. According to ASI Malviya, there was a spark in a wire after which fire broke out and spread to the entire bus. The traffic of one side of the road was stopped for more than half an hour.