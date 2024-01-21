Prabodhan: A Leadership Conclave by IIM Indore's EPGP Batch 2023-24 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 'India is on its way to becoming the second largest economic powerhouse, emerging as a major hub for information technology, healthcare, and biotechnology,' said IIM Indore director prof Himanshu Rai while inaugurating "Prabodhan," a leadership conclave hosted by the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) Batch 2023-24 on the theme, "Positioning India @ 2047." Rai foresaw a super-advanced healthcare system driven by artificial intelligence and telemedicine, leading to a significant increase in life expectancy.

Moreover, he predicted India's global leadership in skilled workforce and the successful completion of manned space missions, both interplanetary and lunar. Prof. Saurabh Chandra, Chair - EPGP, along with the dignitaries, graced the occasion. The event proved to be a platform for insightful discussions and exploration into the future of our great nation.

The conclave's first-panel discussion, "Rethinking Business Models in the Era of Tech Disruptions," brought together industry stalwarts to share their perspectives. While the second panel discussion, titled "China + 1: India's Outlook," showcased dynamic insights from industry leaders. As a part of Prabodhan, an engaging quiz was conducted, and the winners were rewarded.

Furthermore, the conclave witnessed the announcement of the winner of the Prabodhan logo competition. The winner of the case study competition was also revealed. Prof Saurabh Chandra, chair, EPGP, delivered the vote of thanks. He mentioned that this year’s Prabodhan not only provided a platform for intellectual discourse but also offered a holistic learning experience for the participants. ‘The conclave encouraged a forward-thinking approach, urging attendees to envision India's future in 2047 with a strategic mindset’, he said.