Indore: Bus Returning From Dewas Catches Fire On Bypass Road, No Casualties; Visuals Surface

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers had a narrow escape after a bus caught fire on Bypass road on Saturday afternoon. The bus was returning from Dewas towards Indore. Due to the presence of mind of the driver, all the passengers got out of the bus on time.

As soon as the information was received, several fire brigades reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

According to the information received from the fire brigade, the bus of Atal Bus Service running between Indore and Dewas caught fire due to a short circuit on the bypass near Mangalia.

The driver saw smoke emerging from the bus after which, without wasting any time, he immediately stopped the bus on the side of the road and asked the passengers including women and children to evacuate it.

Bus burnt to ashes

Within no time, huge flames of fire started emerging from the front of the bus but, thankfully the vehicle was completely empty by then.

After receiving information about the fire in the bus, police personnel arrived from Shipra and Mangliya police posts. By the time firefighters reached the bus, it was completely burnt to ashes. AICTSL has also sent a team to the spot, which is searching for the cause of the fire.