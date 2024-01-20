Indore Orphanage Horror: Collector Asheesh Singh Assures Strict Action Against Caretakers Accused Of Torturing Children

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after a case of torture was reported at a childcare center in Indore that revealed horrific details, Collector Asheesh Singh has assured appropriate action against the ‘caretakers.’

Speaking to the media, Asheesh Singh said, "Based on the investigation at Vatsalyapuram Bal Ashram and the statements of the children, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.”

Meanwhile, Indore crime branch additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that all the children gave their statements in front of the Child Welfare Committee members.

""A case has been filed against the caretaker of Vatsalyapuram Bal Ashram over the allegations of abuse and torture by staff members. All the children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee, where they gave the statement that they were tortured. On the basis of the reports, a case was registered, and a probe has been initiated,” he said.

Children were branded with hot iron.

Notably, unexpected findings during a surprise inspection of an orphanage in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, exposed horrifying details of the abuse inflicted on the four- to fourteen-year-old children there. The children claimed that after being stripped naked, staff members of the orphanage would take their pictures and administer severe penalties, such as branding with a hot iron, for misbehavior or occasionally for no apparent reason.