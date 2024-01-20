 MP Weather Update: Winter Is Here; Bhopal Records 2nd Coldest Night Of Season, Chhatarpur Shivers At 3°C
Night temperatures have dropped to 10 degrees or below in more than 15 cities.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
MP Weather Update: Bhopal Records Second Coldest Night Of Season; Chhatarpur Shivers At 3.1°C | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The entire Madhya Pradesh is shivering due to the icy winds coming from North India. Bhopal, Raisen, and Narmadapuram experienced drizzle on Saturday morning.

Friday was the second-coldest night of the season in the state capital. The minimum temperature reached 9.0 degrees here. Earlier on December 20, a temperature of 8.8 degrees celsius was recorded, while it was 9.4 degrees on Thursday.

Naugaon (Chhatarpur) was the coldest, with a minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees. Nighttime temperatures have dropped to 10 degrees or below in more than 15 cities. There is severe cold in half the state, including Gwalior, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Satna, and Guna, with chances of fog and frost.

Prakash Dhawale, scientist of the Meteorological Center, Bhopal, said that due to the jet stream running at 12 km above the ground and the icy wind coming from the north, the entire state of Madhya Pradesh has shivered with severe cold. Meteorologist SN Sahu said that the nighttime temperature may fall further in the coming days.

Big leafy vegetables are at risk.

The cold temperature is also likely to cause damage to large leafy vegetables. Dr. RK Jaiswal, Principal Scientist of the Fruit Research Center, said that a temperature of 4 degrees or less is considered frost. This will cause huge damage to large leafy vegetables.

