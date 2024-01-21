Indore: Three World Records Set In Painting Exhibition Based On Life Of Shri Ram | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): The city has truly immersed in colours of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. A painting exhibition based on the life of Lord Ram was organised at Dussehra ground by the Association of Unaided CBSE Schools, Municipal Corporation and Indore Sahodaya School. The record now figures in the Golden Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and World Book of Records. On this occasion, urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also recited bhajans for the children and also urged the children to celebrate Ram temple ceremony like Diwali by lighting lamps outside their homes and bursting crackers. MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Malini Gaur, Madhu Verma and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava were also present in the function.

Students from 160 schools participate

Association of Unaided CBSE Schools president Anil Dhupar said that students of 160 schools have made paintings. A total of 41,148 paintings were displayed in the exhibition. The previous record was of 26,000. Students were given information about Lord Ram, Ramayana and Ramcharit Manas for making paintings, and videos were also shown to them.

Scenes from Ram's birth to Uttarkand painted

Looking at the exhibition, it seemed as if the children had depicted all the incidents of Ramayana in their paintings. In these paintings, beautiful depictions from Ram's birth to Uttarkand were seen. The children depicted all these scenes on canvas with their artwork as if they had seen these events happening in front of them. Every detail was beautifully depicted in the paintings. CBSE Sahodaya Group chairperson Isabel Swamy said that a maximum of 10,00 and a minimum 500 paintings were ordered from each school. A total of 2,000 students and 500 teachers gave shape to the exhibition.