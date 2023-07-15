MP: Congress Protests Against Delay In Completion Of Road Works | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): City block Congress led by block committee president Dr Raghvendra Singh Tomar staged a dharna over delay in completion of the road from Abhinandan Nagar to Tempo stand in Mandsaur.

Speaking to media persons, Tomar said that the civic body has failed to get the project completed on time. Contractors have dug up road in Abhinandan Nagar but due to a brief spell of rain, the construction work has been stopped after digging the entire road.

Incomplete repair of one of the roads has become a nightmare for the commuters. Mandal president Ajay Soni and team raised this issue before the administration and civic body but to no avail.

Huge irregularities and corruption have come to the fore in construction of the roads in Mandsaur, as well as BJP's elected public representatives and councillors are being accused of commission embezzlement.

He also demanded quality in the construction of roads and stern action against erring officials. Mandsaur tehsildar and naib tehsildar accompanied with municipal officials and employees reached the spot.

The strike by Congress leaders and workers ended after tehsildar and naib tehsildar assured them of quality construction work and that their demands would be fulfilled.

Former municipal president Mohammad Hanif Sheikh, city block president Ambalal Hingoria, district vice- president Ravi Jaiswal, district general secretary Babita Singh Tomar, district spokesperson Raj Narayan Lad, Mahila president Rupal Sancheti, leader Sunita Bundi and party workers were also present at the protest site.

