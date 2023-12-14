 MP: Congress’ Hoardings Congratulating CM Spark A Row
A hoarding placed by corporation president Anita Amar Yadav (supported by Congress) congratulating Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has sparked a row in the city.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress on Wednesday congratulated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, expressing their solidarity to make a concerted effort to bridge the gap between the ruling and opposition parties.

The banners, adorned with images of former state Congress president Arun Yadav alongside Dr Mohan Yadav seated together on a stage, have stirred a new debate.

Besides photographs of victorious MLAs from the Yadav community including the Khandwa Mayor and other officials from the community also adorned on the hoarding.

Corporation president representative Amar Yadav highlighted the historical significance of Yadav community representation within the state. There was a wave of happiness among Yadav community members who celebrated with fireworks and installed LED displays.

A day before, Yadav on social media platforms extended wishes to the new Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. Yadav's post featured an old photo with the Chief Minister, accompanied by prominent national Congress leaders among Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh, and his younger brother Sachin Yadav.

