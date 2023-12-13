 MP's Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya Gets Z-Category Security After Intelligence Inputs Suggest Threat Ahead Of Ram Temple Inauguration
The Z-category security cover, a response to potential security threats, reflects the significance of his role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the upcoming temple inauguration.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, a prominent figure in Madhya Pradesh known for his involvement in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, has been provided with Z-category security following latest intelligence inputs. This decision comes ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Pawaiya, who was a key figure during the Bajrang Dal's leadership and associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has been on the radar due to his role in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Pawaiya's journey in politics started with the Bajrang Dal, and he later joined mainstream politics with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He held notable positions, including the Higher Education Minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government. The Z-category security cover, a response to potential security threats, reflects the significance of his role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the upcoming temple inauguration.

The decision to enhance security aligns with the ongoing security review by the Home Ministry, indicating a proactive approach to ensure the safety of leaders associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement during this crucial period.

