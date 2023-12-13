Bhopal: V Foundation Invites City Scientist As Special Guest In New York | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pallavi Tiwari from Bhopal was recently invited as a special guest by the V Foundation at the famous V Classic basketball match in New York. She is a scientist and associate professor in the Department of Radiology and Biomedical at the University of Wisconsin Madison, USA.

She has made a worldwide mark in the field of cancer research. She has been made a member by NAI, the top organisation related to inventions and patents in the field of science and technology. With the help of Artificial Intelligence, Pallavi discovered a way to fight a dangerous disease like brain cancer in 2015.

Pallavi said that this effort made by V Foundation is commendable and will prove helpful in their mission of supporting cancer research. The US defense ministry feted her with the Young Scientist Award and her research was also selected for 40 under 40.

The Indian government also honoured her by including her among 100 women achievers. She also received the Johnson & Johnson Scholar Award in 2020 for excellent work.

Information About Organ Donation Through FB, WhatsApp

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Information about organ donation should also be disseminated through Facebook and WhatsApp group. This was stated at a workshop organised at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) on Tuesday.

Dr Salil Bhargava, Dean of Gandhi Medical College, presided over the meeting. Kavita Kumar, Head of Eye Department and Muskaan Group from Indore, Sandipan, spoke on organ, body and eye donation in Indore. Kavita Kumar said eye donations are very few.

NGOs, social and business organisations, group schools should run awareness campaigns in collaboration with colleges. ? Secretary of Kiran Foundation Dr Rakesh Bhargava talked about addressing problems related to body donation and organ donation. For this, emphasis was laid on making the process easy.

Representatives from Bansal Hospital, Chirayu Medical College, Apollo Hospital, Mansarovar Medical College, AIIMS Hospital were present. Rajesh Jain, member of Kiran Foundation, said that information about organ donation should also be disseminated to the people through Facebook WhatsApp group. Sandipan of Muskaan Group Indore agreed to provide mobile mortuary.