MP Weather Update: Chilly Winds From North Sweep State; Rajgarh Coolest At 7.6°; Temperature Dips In Bhopal, Pachmarhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh turned colder on Tuesday morning as chilly winds from the north swept through the state. Bhopal and Narmadapuram, among other districts, felt a noticeable dip in temperatures due to the impact of these cold winds.

Pachmarhi, Gwalior, and Rajgarh are reported to be the coldest. There has been a decrease in both day and night temperatures in these areas. According to meteorologists, this weather is attributed to the absence of cloud cover and the inactivity of the Western Disturbance. Such cold weather is expected to persist for the next 2-3 days.

Senior meteorologist H S Pandey explained that there is no new system in the vicinity. Clouds have cleared, and humidity has decreased. Meanwhile, cold winds are blowing in from the northwest, resulting in the increased cold impact in the state.

Rajgarh recorded the lowest temperature in the state, dropping to a minimum of 7.6 degrees Celsius during the night. Pachmarhi remained cool with a temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius. Rewa recorded 10.5, Umaria 10.6, and Guna reported a night temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius. In other areas, the temperature remained above these figures. Narmadapuram experienced the highest night temperature at 15.6 degrees Celsius.