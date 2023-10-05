MP: Congress Calls BJP Govt's Last Minute Women Quota Announcement An 'Election Lollipop', Asks...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala has questioned the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over the decision to provide 35 percent reservation in recruitment to women in the state, saying why were women not remembered for eighteen and a half years.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Surjewala said, "Why were women not remembered for eighteen and a half years? What is the benefit of this election lollipop and bluff, days just before the elections? In fact, the name of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan should be changed to Jhansa Ram because he only gives bluffs." "There are no jobs and no job has been given for 18 years. Jobs of one crore youth in Vyapam have been sold (referring to corruption) and also sold the jobs of Patwari for Rs 15 lakh each. 900 nursing college students have been stumbling for the last 3 years, not a single examination has been conducted. MBBS and Dental seats were sold, DMAT (Dental and Medical Admission Test) scam happened here," the Congress leader alleged.

Surjewala alleged that the MP government had sold jobs in the state and there were no jobs left in the state.

"What are the jobs that they (Chouhan govt) have been able to give, so where will they get reservation from? When jobs have been sold, 40 lakh youth are registered in the employment office and 1.5 crore youth are stumbling from door to door. News came to light that Polytechnic paper is also being sold by the faculty in Bhopal for Rs 5000. Therefore, Jhansa Ram Shivraj Singh Chauhan should stop bluffing because the time for his departure has come," Surjewala added.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Neha Bagga said that it was a historic decision.

"It is a historic decision, it will create an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the women who are preparing and want to get government jobs. I think there is an atmosphere of celebration and enthusiasm for everyone. The Congress which considered women as items, the Congress which roasted women in the tandoor, will never understand how Shivraj Singh Chouhan has empowered the women of Madhya Pradesh" said the BJP spokesperson.

"Be it socially, economically, politically or regarding government jobs, the Chief Minister has worked to empower women. This 35% reservation for women in government jobs is a historic decision," she added.

Notably, the state government has issued a notification for providing 35 percent reservation in recruitment to women, barring the Forest department in the state.

The state government has made amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Civils Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997 to give 35% reservation to women.

The copy of notification read, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any service rules, there shall be reserved 35 percent of all posts in the service under the state (except Forest Department) in favour of women at the stage of direct recruitment and the said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment-wise."