MP: Collector Stressed On Reforms To Uplift Quality Of Education | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma addressed various issues affecting district's development in a meeting. Expressing dissatisfaction with the state of the education system, the collector stressed on the need for immediate reforms to uplift the quality of education and ensure a brighter future for district's youth.

Collector Verma also called upon officials from the education department to present a comprehensive plan to improve infrastructure, teaching methodologies and student engagement in schools.

He emphasised that education was the foundation of progress and urged the authorities to prioritise innovative measures to enhance learning experience and foster conducive environment for students.

Read Also Indore: Man Held For Duping People Of Lakhs

Apart from education system, the meeting also focused on renovation of Sirvel Mahadev Temple and construction of the Navagraha Temple Corridor.

Acknowledging the religious and cultural significance of these projects, collector Verma instructed departments concerned to expedite the renovation and construction work while maintaining the sanctity and heritage value of these sacred sites.

Collector Verma also directed authorities concerned to assess the damages caused by floods and to expedite the disbursement of relief funds to affected families, especially farmers.

He emphasised importance of providing immediate assistance to those in need and ensuring their rehabilitation. District panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, deputy collector JS Baghel and others were present.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)