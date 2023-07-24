Bhopal: Play Depicting Union And Separation Of Shiv-Sati Staged

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The play, Sati, depicting union and separation of Shiv-Sati was staged at Tribal Museum in the city on Sunday under an event Sambhavana.

Written by Dadan Upadhyay and directed by Suman Saha from Kolkata, the one- and -an- half-hour play was presented by 40 artistes. Yogesh Tripathi from Rewa edited the play. Kishan Roy from Jamshedpur directed music and colourful lights were by Atul Mishra from New Delhi.

The play begins with the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Sati and ends with Lord Shiva’s Samadhi.

Besides play, Gangaur dance was presented by Anuja Joshi and her troupe from Khandwa. Gangaur is a Hindu festival celebrated in Rajasthan, Haryana, Malwa, Nimad, Braj and Bundelkhand. It is also celebrated in some parts of Gujarat and West Bengal.