Bhopal: Dance drama ‘Durga’ in Gangaur & Kathak forms presented at ‘Siddha–Samaroh’

BHOPAL: Sanjay Mahajan and his troupe staged a dance drama ‘Durga’ Gangaur and Kathak dance forms.

It was part of the second day of the three-day concert ‘Siddha–Samaroh’, organised by Janjatiya Lok Kala and Boli Vikas Akademi to mark Navratri. It is the first event, open for the audience, after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event began with Bagheli devotional, presented by Sheela Tripathi and her troupe. The songs included ‘Oonche pahadiya basi-mori maiya…,’ ‘Maiya vinti karun kar jor…,’ and ‘Jagadamba Bhavani aayi more angina…’.

The concert was streamed live on the museum's YouTube channel https://youtu.be/zZI5x6xkuqo and Facebook page https://fb.me/e/1SqWIYEam. Nimadi devotional songs by Soumya Mangrole and her troupe from Khandwa and a dance drama ‘Jaya’ by Yogendra Singh Rajput and his troupe from Bhopal will be presented on Saturday- the last day of the fest.The dance drama will be presented in Bundeli and contemporary dance forms.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:04 PM IST