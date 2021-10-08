e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:04 PM IST

Bhopal: Dance drama ‘Durga’ in Gangaur & Kathak forms presented at ‘Siddha–Samaroh’

Bagheli devotional songs were also presented by Sheela Tripathi and her troupe.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

BHOPAL: Sanjay Mahajan and his troupe staged a dance drama ‘Durga’ Gangaur and Kathak dance forms.

It was part of the second day of the three-day concert ‘Siddha–Samaroh’, organised by Janjatiya Lok Kala and Boli Vikas Akademi to mark Navratri.  It is the first event, open for the audience, after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event began with Bagheli devotional, presented by Sheela Tripathi and her troupe. The songs included ‘Oonche pahadiya basi-mori maiya…,’ ‘Maiya vinti karun kar jor…,’  and ‘Jagadamba Bhavani aayi more angina…’.

The concert was streamed live on the museum's YouTube channel https://youtu.be/zZI5x6xkuqo and Facebook page https://fb.me/e/1SqWIYEam. Nimadi devotional songs by Soumya Mangrole and her troupe from Khandwa and a dance drama ‘Jaya’ by Yogendra Singh Rajput and his troupe from Bhopal  will be presented on Saturday- the last day of the fest.The dance drama will be presented in Bundeli and contemporary dance forms.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Actor Jigyasa Singh misses meals with co-actors, crew members
Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal