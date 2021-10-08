Bhopal: Actor Jigyasa Singh misses meals with co-actors, crew members

BHOPAL: TV actor Jigyasa Singh said Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way films and TV serials are shot and also how the cast and crew interact with each other.

Jigyasa who is playing the lead role in TV serial, Thapki Pyar Ki, was talking to media persons at a city hotel on Friday. She says she misses having meals with her co-actors and members of the crew on shooting sets. “Now, everyone brings his or her lunch pack and eats separately,” he said.

“When the lockdown was imposed for the first time, I felt that everything was over. I didn’t know whether shooting would ever resume,” she said.

Responding to a query, she said pandemic has changed the way shoots are held. “Earlier, our makeup items would fit into a pouch. But now, they require a big tray, which includes sanitisers, disinfectant wipes and so on,” she remarked. Only fully vaccinated actors and crew members are allowed to participate in the shoot. If anyone has a mild bout of cold and cough, it’s pack up,” she added.

The lockdown also meant loss of work for actors. The only plus point was that they got an opportunity to spend time with their families, she said.

Jigyasa is playing the role of a singer but who stammers. “It is a challenging role and to get prepared, I spent time with persons who stammer so much so that stammering became my second nature” she said.

Jigsaya has not done theatre. “My father works for a MNC and my brother is an engineer. My family has nothing to do with film or entertainment industry,” she said and added that she wants to play a cop or a RAW agent.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:02 PM IST