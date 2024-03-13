 MP: CM Yadav To Inaugurate Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University In Khargone On March 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: CM Yadav To Inaugurate Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University In Khargone On March 14

MP: CM Yadav To Inaugurate Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University In Khargone On March 14

Students from various colleges will grace the occasion, heralding a new era of educational advancement.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to inaugurate the satellite campus of Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University, marking a significant milestone in the region's educational landscape. Scheduled at PG College, the event will witness the inauguration of six development projects totaling Rs 571.84 crore across Khargone district.

Collector Karmaveer Sharma presided over a preparatory meeting, emphasising the participation of government and non-government college principals to celebrate this achievement for the Nimar region. Students from various colleges will grace the occasion, heralding a new era of educational advancement.

Read Also
MP: Furnace Explodes At Jabalpur Ordnance Factory, Molten Iron Triggers Multiple Blasts; Visuals...
article-image

Spanning 150 acres along Khargone Kasrawad Road, the university promises to revolutionise higher education, offering a diverse array of courses and research opportunities locally. It aims to alleviate the need for students to travel to larger cities for quality education, consequently fostering employment prospects within the district.

Built with a cost of Rs 170 crore

The university, with an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore, will boast world-class infrastructure, catering to the needs of approximately 25 thousand students from 83 colleges across Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Khandwa, and Burhanpur districts.

Read Also
MP: Gwalior BJP MP Vivek Narayan's X Account Hacked; Body Massage Content Posted In Arabic
article-image

Accompanying the university inauguration, Chief Minister Yadav will also inaugurate development projects, including major irrigation schemes and road infrastructure, reinforcing the government's commitment to holistic regional growth.

Dignitaries including Minister of Higher Education Inder Singh Parmar, MP Gajendra Singh Patel, and MLA Balkrishna Patidar are expected to grace the event, signifying the collective efforts towards Khargone's progress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Stressed Over Non-Payment Of Salary, Woman Pours Petrol On Herself, Attempts Immolation During...

MP: Stressed Over Non-Payment Of Salary, Woman Pours Petrol On Herself, Attempts Immolation During...

Indore: 23-Year-Old Youth Murdered For Trespassing Farm By Mistake

Indore: 23-Year-Old Youth Murdered For Trespassing Farm By Mistake

MP: CM Yadav To Inaugurate Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University In Khargone On March 14

MP: CM Yadav To Inaugurate Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University In Khargone On March 14

MP: Tribal Couple Beaten Publicly In Barwani Market For Asking Money After Bank Transaction Fails...

MP: Tribal Couple Beaten Publicly In Barwani Market For Asking Money After Bank Transaction Fails...

Madhya Pradesh: RMC Commissioner Suspended For Unauthorised Plot Registrations

Madhya Pradesh: RMC Commissioner Suspended For Unauthorised Plot Registrations