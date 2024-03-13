 MP: Gwalior BJP MP Vivek Narayan's X Account Hacked; Body Massage Content Posted In Arabic
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Gwalior BJP MP Vivek Narayan's X Account Hacked; Body Massage Content Posted In Arabic

MP: Gwalior BJP MP Vivek Narayan's X Account Hacked; Body Massage Content Posted In Arabic

The hacker has also changed the location of Shejwalkar’s account to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
MP: Gwalior BJP MP Vivek Narayan's X Account Hacked; Spa And Body Massage Content Posted |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The X (formerly Twitter) account of BJP MP from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar has been hacked. The hacker has posted a lot of obscene content about spa and body massage on his X page. It is being said that a hacker from Saudi Arabia has hacked the official X-handle account of MP Vivek Narayan.

The hacker has also changed the location of Shejwalkar’s account to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The bio, on the other hand reads, “The best massage, relaxing massage with candlelight, calm music and essential oil Beautiful staff Professional service To order on WhatsApp,” in Arabic.

Read Also
MP Secretariat Fire: Files Of CM’s Discretionary Fund Completely Gutted
article-image

As of now, MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar is taking help of experts to recover his account. He also said that he will file a complaint in the matter with police.

Even politicians are not safe

It is noteworthy that even politicians are not safe from the hackers trying to misuse people’s social media accounts.

Read Also
MP: After Indore Canine Horror, Child Attacked By Pack Of Dogs In Bhilwara, Dies
article-image

Recently, the official account of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on X, formerly known as Twitter, was hacked.

After hacking her account, some messages were posted on it, after which Raj Bhavan officials lodged a complaint with the cyber crime unit of Hyderabad police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Furnace Explodes At Jabalpur Ordnance Factory, Molten Iron Triggers Multiple Blasts; Visuals...

MP: Furnace Explodes At Jabalpur Ordnance Factory, Molten Iron Triggers Multiple Blasts; Visuals...

MP: Gwalior BJP MP Vivek Narayan's X Account Hacked; Body Massage Content Posted In Arabic

MP: Gwalior BJP MP Vivek Narayan's X Account Hacked; Body Massage Content Posted In Arabic

Bhopal: Judicial Remand To All Accused In NHAI Bribery Case

Bhopal: Judicial Remand To All Accused In NHAI Bribery Case

MP Secretariat Fire: Files Of CM’s Discretionary Fund Completely Gutted

MP Secretariat Fire: Files Of CM’s Discretionary Fund Completely Gutted

Bhopal: Despite Modi Wave, BJP In Action To Douse Flames Of Anger Among Leaders

Bhopal: Despite Modi Wave, BJP In Action To Douse Flames Of Anger Among Leaders