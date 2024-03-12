MP: After Indore Canine Horror, Child Attacked By Pack Of Dogs In Bhilwara, Dies

Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartbreaking incident, a child was attacked by a pack of dogs near Shri Ram Toll Gate on Garoth Road in Bhilwara.

The child, identified as Tanisha, daughter of Lokesh Nath Bairagi, a resident of Lotkhedi, was alone in her family's field when the attack occurred. Approximately seven dogs pounced on her, causing severe injuries.

Upon learning about the pack of dogs near their home, Tanisha's relatives rushed to the scene. They found the child in a critical condition and immediately took her to the Bhawanpura Government Hospital. However, the doctors declared her dead on arrival, citing the severity of her injuries.

The incident, which took place around 1 pm, has shocked the local community. Residents are demanding action against the increasing stray dog menace in the area to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

Three dogs attacked a lady and her pet dog in Indore

Notably, three pet dogs that had been released out by the bungalow's security attacked a woman and her dog on Saturday. For negligence, the police filed a complaint against the guard.

The three dogs were inside the bungalow in Saket when the accused guard, Hitesh Launde, allegedly carelessly opened the gate, according to a complaint filed by Tripti Jain, an Anoop Nagar resident. The lady filed the complaint with the Palasia police station. She and her beloved dog were mauled by the runaway dog. They were both injured.