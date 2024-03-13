 MP: Furnace Explodes At Jabalpur Ordnance Factory, Molten Iron Triggers Multiple Blasts; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Furnace Explodes At Jabalpur Ordnance Factory, Molten Iron Triggers Multiple Blasts; Visuals Surface

MP: Furnace Explodes At Jabalpur Ordnance Factory, Molten Iron Triggers Multiple Blasts; Visuals Surface

During the explosion almost 10 employees were present inside the factory.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
MP: Furanace Explodes At Jabalpur Central Ordnance Depot; Lives Remains Unharmed  | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a terrifying accident, a burning furnace exploded in Jabalpur’s Central Ordnance Depot on Tuesday evening. The blast threw molten iron all over, causing fire and more explosions at wherever it dropped. An employee has sustained severe burns.

Central Ordnance Depot workers were melting iron scrap in a furnace on Tuesday during which many explosions took place in the factory. The incident spread panic in the factory and employees got frightened by the explosions one after the other. 

Read Also
MP: Gwalior BJP MP Vivek Narayan's X Account Hacked; Body Massage Content Posted In Arabic
article-image

During the explosion almost 10 employees were present inside the factory. Fortunately, no casualties were reported and the fire was controlled after many efforts.

However, the furnace has been damaged badly. The factory management has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. At present gun scrap is coming to the factory from COD. By melting it, making iron balls, the army keeps it with itself.

Employee burnt by chemical on Tuesday morning

An employee named Premshankar sustained severe burns in the accident that took place in the factory on Tuesday morning. It is said that a chemical is prepared by mixing it in water for casting the Thousand Pounder Bomb body in the MPV section. While preparing the chemical, a leakage occurred from the tank due to which the employee got burnt. The chemical is quite flammable. Premshankar was immediately sent to the hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Furnace Explodes At Jabalpur Ordnance Factory, Molten Iron Triggers Multiple Blasts; Visuals...

MP: Furnace Explodes At Jabalpur Ordnance Factory, Molten Iron Triggers Multiple Blasts; Visuals...

MP: Gwalior BJP MP Vivek Narayan's X Account Hacked; Body Massage Content Posted In Arabic

MP: Gwalior BJP MP Vivek Narayan's X Account Hacked; Body Massage Content Posted In Arabic

Bhopal: Judicial Remand To All Accused In NHAI Bribery Case

Bhopal: Judicial Remand To All Accused In NHAI Bribery Case

MP Secretariat Fire: Files Of CM’s Discretionary Fund Completely Gutted

MP Secretariat Fire: Files Of CM’s Discretionary Fund Completely Gutted

Bhopal: Despite Modi Wave, BJP In Action To Douse Flames Of Anger Among Leaders

Bhopal: Despite Modi Wave, BJP In Action To Douse Flames Of Anger Among Leaders