MP CM Chouhan Offers Prayer At Kajal Mata Mandir In Alirajpur

ANI

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at Kajal Mata Mandir in Alirajpur district on Wednesday.

During the visit, CM Chouhan also addressed a program in the district and said that the Goddess called him and he reached there after completing his work.

"I prayed to Mata Rani that she may shower blessings on people so that everyone remains happy, everyone be blessed with well-being. I run a family, not the government. We have such a big family. The Bharatiya Janata Party government is concerned about the public in the same way as they care about their sons and daughters," CM Chouhan said.

Read Also 9 Tricky Seats To Look For In Madhya Pradesh Where Winning Margin Stood Below 1000 Votes In 2018...

Whether it is to construct roads, to provide drinking water, to open schools, to build ashrams and hostels, to dig wells, to give leases, to give bicycles and to give a computer or laptop. The government did these things as part of the family, the CM said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'BJP does what it says'

"I do what I say. Similarly, whatever the BJP says, it does. Did anyone in Alirajpur think that Narmada water would reach the fields by laying pipelines? We said that if the canal is not built then we will lay a pipeline, install a motor to make water reach the field. Therefore, in the next phase, water will be brought to the fields here also," Chouhan added.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)