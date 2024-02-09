 MP: Class 10 Students Of Dhar School Without Board Affiliation Get Nod To Appear In Exams
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Rajoda (Sardarpur): In a much-needed breather for 31 students of class 10 studying at Archana Vidhyapeeth, all the students have the board’s approval to appear in their board exam.

Before this, these students failed to appear in their first Hindi paper held on February 5 after the board did not issue their exam admit cards as the school operated without board recognition.

When local administration and education department officials conducted preliminary investigations, it was revealed that the school was operating without board affiliation. Following this, the future of 44 class 12 students hangs in balance.

Administrative officials immediately swung into action, sought special permission from the board office in Bhopal, and helped the students of 12 appear in the board exam. Later, the administration’s efforts brought success for class 10 students as well.

FIR under section 420

So far, the administration has registered an FIR against school owner Girdharilal Madariya under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC. But the question is, though the school’s affiliation with the board ended in 2020, how is the school operating and admitting students under the nose of the school education department’s officials without any fear?

What action will be taken against responsible officials who claim that the department conducts timely inspections at the private schools whether they are following the parameters laid by the department?

