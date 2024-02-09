MP: Kin Create Ruckus After 8 Students Denied Entry To Class 10 Board Exam For Being '10 mins' Late In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): During the ongoing board exams, relatives of class 10 students created ruckus outside a school in Jabalpur after the students were denied from taking the exam and sent back for arriving 10 minutes late for their Sanskrit exam on Friday.

The relatives of eight students protested outside Khalsa School Ranji in Jabalpur, after the students were denied from entering the entry gate. The incident unfolded when students were denied entry due to a ten-minute delay. According to school management, gates were supposed to be closed after 8:45 AM as per government directives. However, relatives claimed the gates were shut at 8:30 AM. Today (February 9) exam was for the subject of Sanskrit.

30 Students Prevented From Taking Board Exams Due To Unavailability Of Admit Card in Dhar

On the first day of the high school board exams on February 5, around 30 students from a private school in Rajoda village, Dhar district, were unable to take their exams due to the unavailability of admit cards.

Upon reaching the exam center, students and their parents hoped to receive their admit cards but were denied entry for the examination. In response, family members and students protested by sitting on the road and raising slogans.