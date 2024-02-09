 Bhopal: 4 Officers Including Sandeep Yadav Become Principal Secratary
Bhopal: 4 Officers Including Sandeep Yadav Become Principal Secratary

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
Indian National Emblem |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government issued an order on Thursday elevating 2000-batch IAS officers to the post of Principal Secretary. Commissioner of Public Relations Sandeep Yadav, principal revenue commissioner Vivek Porwal, member secretary of MP Food Commission Shobhit Jain and commissioner (Ayush) Sonali Wayangankar have been promoted to the post of PS.

Representative Image

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal: ‘Divyangjan Edu Promotion Schemes Should Be Linked To Portal‘

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha has said that along with pension schemes of the department, education and employment incentive schemes should also be linked to the departmental portal.

He gave these instructions in the review meeting of Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department to open café centres at division and district headquarters on the lines of Didi Café to provide employment to the disabled people and to give charge of higher posts to the qualified personnel of the department.

Minister Kushwaha said that connecting the disabled people with employment activities will increase their self-esteem and economic self-reliance.

He said that along with pension and grant schemes, information about Civil Services Incentive Scheme for disabled persons, Chief Minister's Disabled Education Incentive Schemes and the process of availing benefits of the scheme should be made available on the departmental portal.

