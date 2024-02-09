Bhopal: Cyber Cops Arrest Three From U’khand For Duping Woman Of ₹9.11L | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber crime wing of the city has arrested three persons from Uttarakhand, who had offered a work-from-home job to a city-based woman, and duped her to the tune of Rs 9.11 lakh, officials said on Thursday. As per cyber crime officials, the complainant woman, a student at a private college in the city, had approached the cyber cell in November 2023.

She told the police that the accused had offered her a work-from-home job in September 2023 and approached her in the name of the company named ‘Assignment IMT’, based in Pune, Maharashtra. She was promised an amount of Rs 300 for typing one page. The accused demanded Rs 750 from her for registration, and sought her as well as her family members’ documents.

Later, she was mailed an offer letter and she began working for the purported company. When she submitted her work, the accused began finding faults in the work samples provided by her and sought Rs 9 lakh from her for wasting their time. When the woman refused to do so, the accused began intimidating her, by saying they would kill her and her family members.

The distressed woman contacted her acquaintances and kin and transferred Rs 9.11 lakh in total. After this, she approached the cyber cell and lodged a complaint in November last year. On Wednesday, the police swooped down on three accused identified as Mohammad Karim Siddiqui, Saqib Ansari and Adnan, all residents of Nainital in Uttarakhand.

The accused told the cops that they used to purchase data of people from job-offering websites and used to offer jobs to aspirants. Later, they used to intimidate them to extort money. They are further questioned, officials at Bhopal cyber crime cell said.