Bhopal: Congress Stages Walk Out Over Harda Incident, Says, 'Unsatisfied With CM's Reply'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unsatisfied with Chief Minister's reply over Harda incident, Opposition staged walk out in assembly on Thursday. It demanded either judicial probe or open court enquiry.

Earlier after question hour, Opposition moved the adjournment motion on Harda incident. Opposition members expressed apprehension that the casualties could be more as many people are supposed to be missing.

Phool Singh Bariya apprehended that in place of crackers, bombs were being made at the factory. Ramniwas Rawat and some other Congress MLA,s said that instead of conducting probe through its own, government shall go for judicial probe or write to centre for open court of inquiry.

They also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore to next kin of victims of Harda blast incidebt.

While giving replying to adjournment motion, CM Mohan Yadav said that as far as Harda incident is concerned,no one will be spared. He said that when he saw incident video, it looked that it was blast akin to nuclear blast. Moreover, he was also shocked to see how Shivakashi like factory came up in Madhya Pradesh.