 Bhopal: Congress Stages Walk Out Over Harda Incident, Says, 'Unsatisfied With CM's Reply'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Congress Stages Walk Out Over Harda Incident, Says, 'Unsatisfied With CM's Reply'

Bhopal: Congress Stages Walk Out Over Harda Incident, Says, 'Unsatisfied With CM's Reply'

Opposition members expressed apprehension that the casualties could be more as many people are supposed to be missing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unsatisfied with Chief Minister's reply over Harda incident, Opposition staged walk out in assembly on Thursday. It demanded either judicial probe or open court enquiry.

Earlier after question hour, Opposition moved the adjournment motion on Harda incident. Opposition members expressed apprehension that the casualties could be more as many people are supposed to be missing. 

Read Also
Congress MLA R K Dogne Reaches MP Assembly Wearing 'Sutli Bomb' Garland, Demands Probe Into Harda...
article-image

Phool Singh Bariya apprehended that in place of crackers, bombs were being made at the factory. Ramniwas Rawat and some other Congress MLA,s said that instead of conducting probe through its own, government shall go for judicial probe or write to centre for open court of inquiry.

They also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore to next kin of victims of Harda blast incidebt.

While giving replying to adjournment motion, CM Mohan Yadav said that as far as Harda incident is concerned,no one will be spared. He said that when he saw incident video, it looked that it was blast akin to nuclear blast. Moreover, he was also shocked to see how Shivakashi like factory came up in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Woman Attacked With Swords And Axes After A Fight Between Children In Bhopal, Dies
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Congress Workers Stage Protest, Perform Symbolic 'Tarpana' After Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur...

MP: Congress Workers Stage Protest, Perform Symbolic 'Tarpana' After Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur...

Bhopal: Congress Stages Walk Out Over Harda Incident, Says, 'Unsatisfied With CM's Reply'

Bhopal: Congress Stages Walk Out Over Harda Incident, Says, 'Unsatisfied With CM's Reply'

Woman Attacked With Swords And Axes After A Fight Between Children In Bhopal, Dies

Woman Attacked With Swords And Axes After A Fight Between Children In Bhopal, Dies

MP: Another Jolt To Congress, Senior Advocate Shashank Shekhar Joins BJP In Jabalpur

MP: Another Jolt To Congress, Senior Advocate Shashank Shekhar Joins BJP In Jabalpur

MP Weather Update: February's First Week Ends With Big Temperature Changes And Long Fog, More Cold...

MP Weather Update: February's First Week Ends With Big Temperature Changes And Long Fog, More Cold...