MP Horror: Neighbour Burns 19-yr-old's Genitals With Hot Rod For Talking To His Wife In Ujjain, 4 Held; Tension In Village

Accused |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old boy was thrashed after being stripped naked and his genitals were burnt with a hot rod by his neighbour, all because he didn’t like the young boy talking to his wife. The matter was reported from Ujjain’s Nagda tehsil on Thursday and police have registered a complaint.

On receiving information about the incident, family members and villagers gathered and tried to set fire to the house of the accused. The situation was brought under control after police assured the villagers of strict action.

Invited on pretext of party

According to information, the victim has been identified as Saurabh, son of Atmaram Parmar, a resident of Nai Abadi of Rupeta village. He used to talk to the wife of his neighbour, probably on friendly terms. On Thursday, the woman called him to Surel village of Bhat Pachlana on the pretext of a party. Here, Moin Mansoori, along with his wife Sabina, mother-in-law Shakeela, sister-in-law Shabana and brother-in-law Arbaaz, first took the young man to the hut and then tied his hands and legs. They beat up Saurabh after stripping him naked and burnt his entire body including his genitals with hot rods.

During the torture, the victim kept screaming and pleading in pain but the accused paid no heed to his pleas. After making the young man half dead, the accused fled the scene. On receiving information about the incident, family members and villagers gathered and tried to set fire to the house of the accused. Additional Superintendent of Police Nitish Bhargava, who reached the spot after the incident, consoled the villagers by assuring them of strict action, after which the villagers left.

Angst among villagers after the incident

After the incident, more than 300 angry villagers gathered in Rupeta village and tried to burn the house of the accused. The debate between the police and the villagers continued for hours. During this time, the team of SDOP Pushpa Prajapat somehow stopped them. Another police team took two women and two men into custody.

The Additional Superintendent of Police said that according to the injured youth, he used to talk to the lady of the house because they were neighbors. Apart from attempt to murder, a case was registered against the four accused under several sections of IPC and further action is underway.