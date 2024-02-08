MP: 4 Youths Get 2-yr Jail For Stabbing Constable In Ujjain | IANS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The court of 8th additional sessions judge Vivek Kumar Chandel sentenced four youths under section 324 of the IPC to 2 years in jail and imposed a total fine of Rs 6,000 for stabbing a police constable. The convicted are Nitin Malviya son of Omprakash resident of Shivnagar, Pradeep aka Golu son of Dilip Singh resident of Nimanvasa, Kishore Vaniya son of Badrilal resident of Maksi Road and Rahul son of Narayan Singh resident of Maksi Road.

According to district prosecution officer Rajendra Khandegar, constable Kamal Jasodia said that on July 15, 2021, he was leaving the police station to his quarters at Police Lines on Dewas Road. When he reached the turning of the Chintaman Bridge bypass road, two motorcycles were standing and 5-6 boys were standing there, whose age would have been around 20-25 years.

The youths surrounded Kamal from all sides and one of the boys stabbed him in the stomach to kill him. When he turned to one side, the knife hit him in the thigh below his left buttock due to which blood started flowing rapidly. When he protested and tried to catch them, all the boys ran away with their motorcycles towards the toll tax.

Kamal then informed the police station after which the FRV-8 took him to CHL Hospital where he underwent treatment. During the investigation, the statements of Kamal and the witnesses were recorded. The accused were arrested and the charge-sheet was presented in the court against them. The prosecution side in the case was represented by Mukesh Kumar Kunhare, assistant district prosecution officer.