MP: Separate Authority For Kshipra Revival, Says CM Yadav In Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s central election office of Ujjain-Alot Lok Sabha constituency was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at BJP Lokshakti office here on Wednesday night. Earlier he had reached Nagda by helicopter to participate in a wedding ceremony. Reaching Ujjain from there at around 6.20 pm by helicopter, he inaugurated a cancer care unit of a private hospital.

When CM Yadav reached the stage after inaugurating the central election office, he got the sofa removed for him and a chair was placed. Former minister Paras Jain, who was booked by Lokayukta police in connection with the misuse of MLA Fund, had carried some papers and talked twice to the CM and was later seen comfortable.

In his speech, the CM first apologised for reaching into the programme late. He said, "Pain is always there if an incident occurs because God tests us this way. In view of the major blast incidents at Harda, we have done everything we could. A green corridor was built till Bhopal, arrangements were made for 50 ambulances and fire brigade vehicles from Ujjain, Bhopal, Indore, and Hoshangabad were quickly despatched to the accident site."

Regarding the Simhastha-2028, the CM said that the world will see how the work is done from the Kumbh Mela. This time during the work of Simhanstha, work will be done to beautify the big pilgrim places of the state including Indore, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Omkareshwar Khandwa. An Authority is going to be formed for Kshipra river. A lot of work needs to be done on Kshipra. Work will be required to make it flow. On February 11, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Ujjain unit of the Amul dairy plant.

Addressing the party workers, CM Yadav took a jibe at Congress and said that its leaders are leaving every day before the elections. "This time BJP will come with a huge majority, CM said, adding, "To those who rejected the invitation of Ram temple that Lord Ram will never forgive."

On this occasion, a large number of local BJP leaders including MP Anil Firojia, Jagdish Agrawal, Lok Sabha in-charge Sudarshan Gupta, and Lok Sabha co-convenor Om Jain participated in the programme. BJP central parliamentary board member Satyanarayan Jatia, MLA and state BJP co-treasurer Anil Jain Kaluheda, MLAs Chintamani Malviya, Satish Malviya, Jitendra Pandya and Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan, BJP district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla, senior leaders Tanveer Ahmed, Shyam Bansal, Suresh Arya and Vinod Sharma were also attended the programme, conducted by city general secretary Sanjay Agrawal.