MP: Public Reps, Senior Officials Shortlist Proposed Works For Simhastha-2028 In Ujjain

FP PHOTO/ Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting of the proposed works under Simhastha-2028 was organised in the conference room of the administrative complex building in the presence of public representatives and administrative officials. In the meeting, the works related to the proposed drinking water system and cleanliness were reviewed. Apart from this, electricity supply, new museums, centres of excellence, health services, development of tourist places, parks, fountains and beautification works were reviewed.

MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, mayor Mukesh Tatwal, speaker Kalavati Yadav, Ujjain development authority chairman Shyam Bansal, divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and officials of concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Regarding proposed road construction and widening works, Kaluheda said that widening of Sadawal Marg should also be included in the proposed works. The commissioner directed that the construction of the proposed roads should be done from the budget of the concerned department only. Kaluheda said that there is a great need for multilevel parking in Daulatganj area. A formal proposal should be made for this. Apart from this, DPR should also be prepared for the development works to be done at traditional Panchkroshi Yatra halt sites.

The commissioner directed that the work plan for the construction works should be made in such a way that the general public does not face any kind of inconvenience. All drawings made for construction works should be digitised.

Regarding law and order, the commissioner directed that mainly a command and control room should be made from where the entire system can be inspected and from where necessary guidelines should be issued from time to time. Police and smart city should work in mutual coordination regarding setting up the control room. Regular training of police force should be organised one year before Simhastha.