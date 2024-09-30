 MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces ₹50K Reward & Promotion For Cop Who Save BJP MLA's Life By Giving Him CPR While He Suffered A Heart Attack (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces ₹50K Reward & Promotion For Cop Who Save BJP MLA's Life By Giving Him CPR While He Suffered A Heart Attack (WATCH)

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces ₹50K Reward & Promotion For Cop Who Save BJP MLA's Life By Giving Him CPR While He Suffered A Heart Attack (WATCH)

Bhadoria credited his police training for equipping him with the skills to perform CPR, which played a critical role in saving the MLA’s life.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a reward of ₹50,000 and a special promotion for Arun Singh Bhadoria, the PSO (Personal Security Officer) of Rau MLA Madhu Verma. Bhadoria was recognized for giving CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) to the MLA during a heart attack, which helped save his life.

On Saturday, CM Yadav visited Verma in the hospital. After hearing about Bhadoria's quick actions during the emergency, the Chief Minister praised him and promised the reward and promotion as a token of appreciation.

Bhadoria explained that when MLA Verma collapsed on September 24 after suffering a heart attack while interacting with people at his residence, he immediately responded. Acting swiftly, Bhadoria placed the MLA in a vehicle and began giving him CPR on the way to the hospital, continuing the procedure until they arrived. Upon reaching the hospital, the doctors took over and began treatment. Verma later underwent surgery, and his health is currently stable.

Bhadoria credited his police training for equipping him with the skills to perform CPR, which played a critical role in saving the MLA’s life.

FPJ Shorts
OPSC Recruitment Alert: 39 SDIPRO Vacancies Available In Odisha Information Service
OPSC Recruitment Alert: 39 SDIPRO Vacancies Available In Odisha Information Service
Video: Man Electrocuted, Another Severely Burned After Iron Ladder They Were Carrying Comes In Contact With Overhead High-Tension Wire In Mathura
Video: Man Electrocuted, Another Severely Burned After Iron Ladder They Were Carrying Comes In Contact With Overhead High-Tension Wire In Mathura
IN PICS: 9 Shaktipeeth Mandir You Should Visit This Navratri
IN PICS: 9 Shaktipeeth Mandir You Should Visit This Navratri
Rajasthan: Leopard Kills Priest In Udaipur, 7 Killed In Attacks In Past 11 Days
Rajasthan: Leopard Kills Priest In Udaipur, 7 Killed In Attacks In Past 11 Days
Read Also
WATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Baba Baidyanath Dham In Jharkhand, Offers Prayers...
article-image

MLA Madhu Verma recently underwent surgery and is now in stable condition. On Saturday, September 28, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Verma at the hospital. After learning about the incident, he praised the PSO, Arun Singh Bhadoria, for his quick action and promised a reward.

Bhadoria explained that the incident occurred around 10 am on September 24 when Verma was speaking to people at his home. Suddenly, the MLA suffered a silent heart attack and fainted. Bhadoria immediately acted, placing Verma in the car’s back seat and giving him CPR on the way to the hospital. He continued providing CPR until they arrived at the hospital, where doctors took over and began treatment. Following surgery, Verma’s condition is now stable, according to Bhadoria.

Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets British Deputy High Commissioner For Western India Harjinder Kang At CM...
article-image

PSO Arun Singh Bhadoria shared that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited MLA Madhu Verma on Saturday. During the visit, after learning about the CPR he had given, the Chief Minister praised Bhadoria, patting him on the shoulder and mentioning a reward and possible promotion. Bhadoria expressed his gratitude for the recognition from CM Yadav.

He also mentioned that he learned CPR during his police training, where doctors conducted lectures on various emergency procedures, and CPR was one of the skills taught at the training center.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces ₹50K Reward & Promotion For Cop Who Save BJP MLA's Life By...

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces ₹50K Reward & Promotion For Cop Who Save BJP MLA's Life By...

How Indore Police Saved A Woman From Miscreant's Rape Attempt?

How Indore Police Saved A Woman From Miscreant's Rape Attempt?

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 30: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 30: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

IAS Officer Anurag Jain Likely To Be Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Madhya Pradesh

IAS Officer Anurag Jain Likely To Be Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Madhya Pradesh

MP Updates: Video Shows Youth Drowning In Swollen River In Jabalpur; Lift Falls From 3rd Floor In...

MP Updates: Video Shows Youth Drowning In Swollen River In Jabalpur; Lift Falls From 3rd Floor In...