 WATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Baba Baidyanath Dham In Jharkhand, Offers Prayers Deoghar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Baba Baidyanath Dham In Jharkhand, Offers Prayers Deoghar

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Baba Baidyanath Dham In Jharkhand, Offers Prayers Deoghar

The Baidyanath Dham, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in the country and is considered to be the most sacred abode of Lord Shiva.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
MP CM Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham, located in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, on Monday.

The Baidyanath Dham, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in the country and is considered to be the most sacred abode of Lord Shiva.

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: IAS Officer Attempts To Please CM, Retired Officer Fights Case Closure, Power...
article-image

"Today, I have come to the pilgrimage spot of Baba Baidyanath Shiv Shakti, Deoghar and offered prayers here. Ahead of Jharkhand assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parivartan Yatra is being carried out in Jharkhand and out of six parivartan yatras, one is going to culminate in Dumka. Before that I wished to take the blessing of Baba Baidyanath and I come from the state of Mahakal, Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said.

He further expressed hope that the public will vote for the BJP for shaping all the possibilities of development in Jharkhand and that the BJP would be voted to power.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Madras, SWAYAM Plus To Launch Skill-Based Training Program For Engineering & Science Students
IIT Madras, SWAYAM Plus To Launch Skill-Based Training Program For Engineering & Science Students
UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 Concludes; What's Next For Candidates?
UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 Concludes; What's Next For Candidates?
Maharashtra: Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Plans Show Of Unity At Dussehra Rally In Beed
Maharashtra: Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Plans Show Of Unity At Dussehra Rally In Beed
Delhi Govt Launches 'Green War Room' To Reduce Pollution Levels In National Capital
Delhi Govt Launches 'Green War Room' To Reduce Pollution Levels In National Capital
Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets British Deputy High Commissioner For Western India Harjinder Kang At CM...
article-image

"I wish all of us to walk hand in hand with the Prime Minister for the development of Jharkhand and good governance; may a double engine government be formed in Jharkhand. I hope that the public here will vote for the BJP for shaping all the possibilities of development. The BJP government will be formed here," the chief minister said.

Jharkhand is expected to hold elections for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024, as the current government's tenure is set to end in January 2025. The Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Baba Baidyanath Dham In Jharkhand, Offers Prayers...

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Baba Baidyanath Dham In Jharkhand, Offers Prayers...

IAS Officer Anurag Jain To Be Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Madhya Pradesh

IAS Officer Anurag Jain To Be Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Madhya Pradesh

MP Updates: Video Shows Youth Drowning In Swollen River In Jabalpur; Lift Falls From 3rd Floor In...

MP Updates: Video Shows Youth Drowning In Swollen River In Jabalpur; Lift Falls From 3rd Floor In...

Madhya Pradesh To Get 30K Health Workers, Including 3K Doctors, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

Madhya Pradesh To Get 30K Health Workers, Including 3K Doctors, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

21-Year-Old Indore Girl Missing From NIT-Trichy Since 15 Days; Cites 'Mental Torture &...

21-Year-Old Indore Girl Missing From NIT-Trichy Since 15 Days; Cites 'Mental Torture &...