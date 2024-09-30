WATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Baba Baidyanath Dham In Jharkhand, Offers Prayers Deoghar

MP CM Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham, located in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, on Monday.

The Baidyanath Dham, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in the country and is considered to be the most sacred abode of Lord Shiva.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says "I have come to the pilgrimage of Baba Shiv Shakti. BJP's Parivartan Yatra is being carried out in Jharkhand which is going to culminate in Dumka. Coming from the state of Mahakal, Madhya Pradesh, I wish all of us to walk…

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) visited Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, Jharkhand earlier today to pay his respects before moving on to his campaign rally in Dumka.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/0wg7hK9n63 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2024

"Today, I have come to the pilgrimage spot of Baba Baidyanath Shiv Shakti, Deoghar and offered prayers here. Ahead of Jharkhand assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parivartan Yatra is being carried out in Jharkhand and out of six parivartan yatras, one is going to culminate in Dumka. Before that I wished to take the blessing of Baba Baidyanath and I come from the state of Mahakal, Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said.

He further expressed hope that the public will vote for the BJP for shaping all the possibilities of development in Jharkhand and that the BJP would be voted to power.

"I wish all of us to walk hand in hand with the Prime Minister for the development of Jharkhand and good governance; may a double engine government be formed in Jharkhand. I hope that the public here will vote for the BJP for shaping all the possibilities of development. The BJP government will be formed here," the chief minister said.

Jharkhand is expected to hold elections for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024, as the current government's tenure is set to end in January 2025. The Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule.