MP: Chhatarpur to be developed into Municipal Corporation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that Chhatarpur Nagar Palika Parishad will be developed into Chhatarpur Municipal Corporation.

Chouhan made the announcement on the occasion of Chhatarpur Gaurav Diwas on Friday when Ladli Behna Sammelan was also organised.

This was day when the birth anniversary of king Chhatrasal, founder of Chhatarpur, was celebrated as Gaurav Diwas.

Chouhan said a memorial would be built in the name of king Chhatrasal. Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Member of Parliament VD Sharma and other politicians were present at the event.

Chouhan said the tender of the contractor who failed the start Chhatarpur Medical College would be cancelled

He directed the officials to give a tender to another contractor. According to Chouhan, the work of a Rs 300-crore medical college will soon begin.

The girls are not a burden to a family, rather they are boons, Chouhan said, adding that considering the importance of girls, his government launched the Ladli-Lakshmi Yojna.

Apart from that, the government has reduced the registration fee for transferring land to a woman, Chouhan said.

The houses under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojna are being registered in the name of husband and wife, the Chief Minister said.

Not only that, the Pattas (lease) for land are given in the name of husband and wife, he said.

The government has launched...

Ladli Behna Yojna, under which Rs 1,000 will be transferred to the accounts of each woman every month, he said.

The pension for elderly mothers and mothers-in-law will be raised to Rs 1,000, he said.

There will be a special Gram Sabha on June 8, and the letters of acceptance under Ladli Behna Yojna will be sent to every house, Chouhan further said.

There will be a function at 5pm on June 10 and, at 6pm, he will virtually discuss various issues with women, the Chief Minister said, adding that Ladli Behna Sena will be formed in each village.

About the Hijab controversy in a school in Damoh district, he said the case was being probed, and the guilty would be punished, he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the Ken-Betwa river link project will change the people’s lifestyle in Bundelkhand.

Collector Sandeep GR informed the Chief Minister that 3, 18, 690 applications had been received under the Ladli Behna Yojna. He also performed Bhoomipujan of projects and inaugurated many.

Many honoured

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also honoured many eminent persons on the occasion of Chhatarpur Diwas. Those who were honoured included civil surgeon of the district hospital Dr Manoj Choudhary, Jal Sahelis Ganga Rajput and Babi Rajput, MP board topper of class-12 Prakash Dubey, social worker Tripti Kathel and others.

