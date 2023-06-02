MP: Jaya Kishori dismisses wedding rumours with Dhirendra Shastri, says she never met him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wedding rumors surrounding motivational speaker and storyteller Jaya Kishori and Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham have been spreading like wildfire on social media.

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri had previously denied these rumors, and now Jaya Kishori has made a surprising statement about Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. During an interview with Aaj Tak, Jaya Kishori was asked about the viral reels associating Pandit Dhirendra Shastri's name with hers and the talks about their supposed marriage.

"I'm committed to my spiritual journey, there's a lot of work to be done"

Her response to this question was quite shocking. Jaya Kishori stated, "It is not true at all. I spoke to some journalists some time ago when this thing was being heavily promoted. Spreading such rumors is wrong."

Jaya Kishori emphasized the need to stop spreading baseless rumors, highlighting that she is focused on her spiritual journey. While such rumors may not greatly affect her mentality, she acknowledged that they could have a significant impact on an ordinary girl. She assured that if she were to get married, it would be openly announced, but currently, there are no such plans as there is much work to be done.

In conclusion, Jaya Kishori has firmly denied the rumors of her marriage with Dhirendra Shastri and urged people to refrain from spreading false information. She remains committed to her spiritual path and emphasized the importance of focusing on meaningful endeavors rather than baseless gossip.

