 MP: By-election For Ratlam’s Ward No 31 On Jan 5
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 01:39 AM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The by-election for the post of corporator of Ward No 31 of Ratlam Municipal Corporation would be held on January 5.

A press release said that notification for by-election would be issued on December 15, and the process of receiving nomination papers would commence at 10.30 am. The last date for filing nomination papers will be December 22.

The scrutiny of nomination papers would take place on December 23, while the last date of nomination withdrawal is December 26. The election symbol will be allotted on December 26 after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers.

As per the election schedule, polling for the by- election of ward No 31 of Ratlam Nagar Nigam would take place on January 5 from 7 am to 5 pm.

The counting of votes and declaration of result would be held on January 9, it is further informed.

An official press release said that the returning officer for the by election would be district collector Bhaskar Lakshakar, while assistant returning officer will be SDM Ratlam city Sanjeev Keshav Pandey.

Meanwhile, this is to mention that the Ward No 31 corporator seat fell vacant following death of BJP Corporator Ashok Jonwal.

