MP Weather Update: Chilly Nights Grip State As Temperatures Plummet Below 8°C In Rajgarh, Pachmarhi

Biting cold continued in state capital, Bhopal, especially on Thursday night. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The nights in the state have turned chilly, with temperatures dropping below 8 degrees Celsius in cities like Rajgarh, Pachmarhi, and Umaria. On Thursday night, Umaria recorded a temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius, while Pachmarhi registered 7.2 degrees Celsius. Although there has been a slight increase in daytime temperatures, the wave of cold winds from the north has led to a chill in the air.

Thursday saw temperatures below 28 degrees Celsius in several cities, with places like Betul and Dhar experiencing temperatures of 25 and 25.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meteorologist Ashfaq Husain explained that while there is an active western disturbance in northern India, its impact on Madhya Pradesh is relatively low.

Cloud cover has also dissipated, and the cold winds from the north are causing a drop in both daytime and nighttime temperatures. This weather pattern is expected to continue for the next two to three days.

Eleven cities recorded temperatures below 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with places like Baitul, Chhindwara, and Narsinghpur experiencing temperatures as low as 22 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Damoh, Mandla, Narsinghpur, and other cities reported temperatures ranging from 27 to 28 degrees Celsius. Major cities like Bhopal and Indore recorded temperatures of 27.8 and 26.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In the nights, temperatures dipped even lower, with Umaria recording 6.5 degrees Celsius, Rajgarh at 7.0 degrees Celsius, Pachmarhi at 7.2 degrees Celsius, and Gwalior at 8.6 degrees Celsius. The cool nights are expected to persist in the coming days.Eleven cities recorded temperatures below 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with places like Baitul, Chhindwara, and Narsinghpur experiencing temperatures as low as 22 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Damoh, Mandla, Narsinghpur, and other cities reported temperatures ranging from 27 to 28 degrees Celsius. Major cities like Bhopal and Indore recorded temperatures of 27.8 and 26.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In the nights, temperatures dipped even lower, with Umaria recording 6.5 degrees Celsius, Rajgarh at 7.0 degrees Celsius, Pachmarhi at 7.2 degrees Celsius, and Gwalior at 8.6 degrees Celsius. The cool nights are expected to persist in the coming days.