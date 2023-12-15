MP: Jabalpur Consumer Court Orders Make My Trip To Pay Rs 25K For Not Providing Food As Promised In Dubai Package

MP: Jabalpur Consumer Court Slaps 1.25 Lakh Fine On Make My Trip After Company Fails To Provide Breakfast To 3 Consumers On 7-Day Dubai Trip |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Consumer Court has directed travel and tours company Make My Trip to pay total Rs 25,500 to a customer for allegedly not fulfilling its promise ias part of Dubai tour package. The amount includes penalty of Rs 12,500, Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental torture and Rs 3000 expenses.

According to complainant Vansh Kataria’s advocate Gaurav Mishra, Kataria, along with two friends Yash Jain and Bharat Sakheja had gone on a Dubai tour through Zoom Travels in February 2022, where Make My Trip company had charged a package fee of Rs 50,700 per person for 7 days of stay and food.

As per the promise of the company, the accommodation and food arrangements were to be made by the company, but when the three youths reached Dubai, no service was provided by the hotel they were arranged to stay at.

In fact, Make My Trip allegedly asked them to settle the matter by giving an extra Rs 10k to the hotel management. Later on, when the youth spoke to the agent of Make My Trip company in Dubai, he refused to book any other package. After this, the trio had to spend extra money to arrange a new accommodation and food during their 7-day trip. They spent Rs 12,500 on food alone in Dubai.

Hence, after returning to Jabalpur, the youth complained to the company and took the matter to Consumer Court. The case lasted for more than a year. Recently, after a hearing, the Consumer Forum imposed a fine of Rs 12500 on Make My Trip and directed to pay 10,000 as mental compensation and Rs 3000 spent as part of expenses.