MP: BoI Organises Meeting On Enhancing Customer Services & Implementing Schemes | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): National Banking Group of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Bank of India's general manager Lokesh Krishna, visited Dhar on Saturday. During his visit, he chaired a meeting with branch managers and delivered valuable insights to enhance customer services and implement upcoming schemes.

The meeting, which took place here, witnessed active participation of dignitaries from the region's banking sector. Zonal manager Rajinikanth Bhuyan, along with Rahul Rai, Heren Tilala, and several other prominent figures, were present to grace the occasion.

Krishna, in his address, highlighted the pivotal role played by branch managers in providing effective banking solutions to customers. He emphasised the need for adopting customer-centric strategies to ensure that their banking experience is enhanced and becomes more convenient.

Furthermore, the general manager talked about the bank's plan to roll out numerous schemes tailored to meet the evolving financial needs of the customers. These schemes are aimed at boosting financial inclusion and empowering the local community with access to various financial products and services.

