MP: BJP MLA Dares Congress To Field Rahul Gandhi From Indore LS Seat |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP MLA, who won the Madhya Pradesh assembly poll last year with the highest vote margin, has dared the Congress to field Rahul Gandhi from Indore seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP has fielded its sitting MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore seat, while the Congress has not yet announced its candidate.

Four-time BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola in a post on X on Monday shared a news clip about speculation that state Congress president Jitu Patwari is the first choice of the opposition party for the Indore Lok Sabha seat.

"Dear @INC, why are you making poor Jitu Patwari ji a scapegoat? I request you to give a ticket to Rahul ji from Indore in his place. Our Indore is Modi ji's family. This family will bid farewell to @RahulGandhi ji by gifting him a defeat by a margin of at least 7 lakh votes and yes, this is not arrogance but faith," Mendola said.

Mendola is "dwarf" in front of Rahul Gandhi: KK Mishra

Asked about it, MP Congress media department chairman KK Mishra said some BJP leaders who are "dwarfs" in front of Rahul Gandhi's stature speak against him to score brownie points in their party. "Mendola is one of them," he added.

Mendola won from the Indore-2 assembly seat by the highest margin of more than 1.07 lakh votes in the 2023 state assembly election.