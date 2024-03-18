Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Announces MP SET 2024 Exam: Registration Starts On March 21

Representative Image

The State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 announcement has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Candidates can register for the MPPSC SET 2024 exam starting on March 21 at mppsc.mp.gov.in, the official website.



The deadline to apply for the MP SET 2024 exam is April 20, according to the timetable. The purpose of the MPPSC SET exam is to assess candidates' eligibility for the state position of assistant professor.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to apply for the MP SET 2024 exam, candidates must be UGC-recognized institutions and possess a master's degree or its equivalent with a minimum of 55% of the possible points. In addition, individuals may apply even if they are awaiting their final year exam results. To apply for the MP SET 2024 exam, there is no upper age limit.

Application Fees

The application fee for the MP SET 2024 is Rs. 500 for the General Category, and Rs. 250 for the Reserved Category.

Important Dates

Key dates for MP SET Notification 2024 are as follows: the notification will be released on March 15, the online application process will begin on March 21, the last date for submitting the application is April 20, the online application correction window is open from March 27 to April 22, the last date for submitting the application fee with a late fee is April 21 to 30, and the MP SET Exam Date will be announced later.

How to apply for MP SET 2024?

Go to the official website of the MPPSC.

The MPPSC will release the application link for the MP SET 2024 exams on March 21, 2024. On the website, under the notifications section, you can find the link.

Registering on the application portal will provide you with your login credentials.

After that, log in once more using your login credentials to finish filling out your personal data, educational history, and other details.

Go ahead and make the payment using the gateway of your choice to finish the transaction.

Proceed to apply for the MP SET 2024 notification after carefully reviewing the completed application.

Once your application has been successfully submitted, you can download the MP SET 2024 application form for future use.