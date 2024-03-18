CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Today: Important Details And Guidelines For Students | PTI File Photo

Today, March 18, 2024, is the day the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will administer the Class 12 economics exam. The three-hour CBSE Class 12 Economics test in 2024 would take place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. To save hassle, students should arrive at the center thirty minutes before the exam starts.

On all exam days, candidates are required to be at the testing location at the designated hour, wear their school uniform, and bring their admission card and school ID card.

Exam Pattern

The CBSE Class 12 Economics examination has a maximum score of 80 and a duration of three hours. The question paper is divided into two sections: Indian Economic Development and Macro Economics.

The question paper will consist of twenty multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark, as per the Class 12 Economics sample paper. Additionally, there will be four questions that require a response of 60-80 words, each worth three marks.

Furthermore, there will be six questions that require a response of 80-100 words, each carrying a maximum of four marks. Lastly, there will be four long answer questions, worth six marks each, that should be answered in 100 to 150 words, as per the sample question paper.