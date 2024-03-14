CBSE Class 10 Exams Draw To A Close, When to Expect Results?

Representational image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams concluded on March 13. The expected release date of the CBSE Class 10 exam results is in May, and updates will be available on cbse.gov.in.

In the previous academic year, the board conducted Class 10 exams from February 14 to March 21, and the results were declared on May 12. It is important to note that in 2022, the CBSE Class 10 exams were divided into two terms: term-1 exams were conducted in November-December, followed by term-2 exams in May-June. The final result, which consolidated marks from both terms, was announced on July 22, 2022.

It's worth mentioning that CBSE Class 10 exams were administered in 26 countries beyond India's borders.

During the previous academic session, a substantial number of students, totaling 21,84,117, registered for the board exams. Out of these, 21,65,805 students appeared for the exams. The count of candidates who successfully passed the exams amounted to 20,16,779, leading to a pass percentage of 93.12%. This represented a slight decline of 1.28% compared to the preceding year.

Additionally, the board has extended the deadline for conducting Class 10 practical exams. Schools yet to administer these exams have until March 31 to do so. Furthermore, schools have been granted time until March 31 to upload practical exam marks, project works, and internal assessment scores for the ongoing 2023-24 academic session.

In other developments, the CBSE is contemplating the implementation of Open Book Examinations (OBE) for students across Classes 9 to 12. A proposed pilot run of open-book tests, focusing on English, mathematics, and science for Classes 9 and 10, and English, mathematics, and biology for Classes 11 and 12, is slated to occur later this year. The aim is to evaluate students' performance and stakeholders' feedback regarding the completion time of such assessments.