MP: BJP Members Clash Over MLA Verma’s Candidacy In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the BJP are reportedly involved in a contentious dispute over the candidature of MLA Devendra Verma. Khandwa BJP office witnessed fervent sloganeering on Monday as supporters of MLA Verma clashed with those from opposing factions. The incident unfolded during a meeting presided over by Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, who had convened to address party workers.

The gathering quickly escalated into a heated exchange of slogans between supporters and opponents. The uproar erupted as MP Lalwani departed from the BJP district president's office, where Anil Bhagat, a prominent figure supporting MLA Devendra Verma, led the charge with "Devendra Verma Zindabad." In response, rival factions immediately countered with "Devendra Verma Murdabad."

This confrontation left many party officials and supporters divided, with individuals such as Sudhanshu Jain, Ashish Rajput, and Bhanu Patel, who are closely aligned with MLA Devendra Verma, expressing their objections. Even Mukesh Tanve, a Khandwa assembly candidate, joined the chorus of "Devendra Verma Zindabad."

Party officials, however, stressed the need to maintain decorum and unity, condemning the use of slogans targeting specific individuals.

The incident raises concerns about internal strife within the Bharatiya Janata Party and leaves open questions regarding MLA Devendra Verma's candidacy in future elections, despite his willingness to abide by the party's decisions. Additionally, recent tensions surrounding MLA Devendra Verma's caste certificate have added complexity to the situation, further fueling speculation about his political future.