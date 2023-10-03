Indore Crime: Two Held For Bike Theft | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch (CB) arrested two persons from Marimata Square for bike theft. The officials also recovered the stolen bike. The CB received a tip-off that two persons are roaming on a stolen bike near Marimata Square. The CB reached the spot and nabbed the accused. The accused were planning to sell the bike.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Jitendra Chauhan alias Jitu, a resident of Yadav Nagar Banganga and Mukul Verma alias Golu, a resident of New Govind Nagar, Banganga. The police registered the case against the accused for theft. The accused have several criminal cases registered against them. They used to steal vehicles under the influence of toxic substances.

Youth falls from building, dies

An 18-year-old youth died on Sunday after falling from an under construction house at Clerk Colony under Pardeshipura police station. The youth was working as a labourer who accidentally fell from the second floor of the house. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Shankar Suryavanshi. He was doing plaster work at the second floor and accidently fell down from the roof at around 2 pm. The police conducted a post-mortem of the deceased.

Man dies by hanging

A 23-year-old man died after hanging at his home on Sunday evening under Palasia police station area. The reason for his death was unclear as he did not leave any suicide note. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Borachi, a resident of Badi Gwaltoli. He was a labourer.

According to his cousin, he was normal in the day. His family had gone for shopping for his sister’s daughter’s birthday celebration. His grandmother was alone at the house when he took the extreme decision. When his mother went to call him for tea, she saw him hanging. The family informed the police about the incident. The police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

