Indore: 30% Found Suffering From Heart Ailments | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to spread awareness about heart diseases, Lions Club of Indore Mahanagar, in collaboration with Swami Preetamdas Govindaram Paramarthik Sansthan, organized a free heart health screening and awareness camp at Swami Preetamdas Sabha Gruh.

Cardiologist Dr Alkesh Jain and his team conducted heart health examinations in the free heart screening and awareness camp where more than 300 people participated.

"The purpose of the camp is to celebrate World Heart Day and to increase awareness among people about heart diseases and their treatment. Millions of people are grappling with heart-related ailments. In our country, one out of every five individuals is a heart patient,” he said.

Dr Jain said that the free camp not only provides health benefits to people of all ages but also aims to raise awareness. Our goal is to keep people informed about heart-related diseases.

"About 300 registrations were done at the health camp, with nearly 80 per cent being male attendees. About 55 individuals were identified with high blood pressure or high blood sugar during the initial screening, and they were advised to undergo further tests and receive treatment. Additionally, 80 participants were examined for heart and diabetes-related conditions, some of whom had uncontrolled blood pressure or sugar levels and received treatment. In all, 13 individuals exhibited symptoms of angina, and were advised to undergo angiography,” the doctors said.

The camp was organised with the support of Lions Club of Indore Mahanagar members, including Parvinder Singh Bhatia, Nikhilesh Joshi, MG Parikh, and Surya Kumar Singh.