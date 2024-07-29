 MP: Amid Heavy Rains, Urjas App Resolves 566 Power Supply Complaints
The Urjas app has streamlined the complaint registration process, allowing users to report issues without needing to make phone calls.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Application Logo | MPEB

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As heavy rains continued to lash the Malwa-Nimar region, the West Zone Electricity Distribution Company's mobile app, Urjas (URJAS), is proving to be useful for hundreds of consumers facing power supply issues.

In the last 24 hours alone, the app has facilitated the resolution of 566 supply-related complaints across the region. The Urjas app has streamlined the complaint registration process, allowing users to report issues without needing to make phone calls.

Quick response and swift action

Once a complaint is logged, efforts to resolve it begin immediately, with zone and distribution centre teams being promptly notified to ensure swift action. Of the 566 complaints addressed, 450 were from Indore city, 50 from Ujjain district, and 40 from Ratlam district. The company's teams worked to resolve all issues within the stipulated time, demonstrating a robust response mechanism during adverse weather conditions.

Consumers receive SMS updates confirming the registration of their complaints, and the 1912 call center provides confirmation upon resolution, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.

Trying to make the app more accessible and efficient

The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company's commitment to addressing consumer grievances promptly is further highlighted by its continuous efforts to improve the efficiency of the Urjas app, which has become an essential tool in maintaining electricity supply during challenging weather events.

As the rains persist, the Urjas app continues to play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of power disruptions, providing a reliable platform for consumers to voice their concerns and receive timely assistance.

